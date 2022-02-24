Georgia elected officials react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Leaders both locally and nationally are expressing their concern, as well as offering sharp criticism toward the military action taken by Vladimir Putin.

ATLANTA — As news of Russia's invasion into Ukraine continues to unfold, many of Georgia's leaders both locally and nationally are expressing their concern, as well as offering sharp criticism toward the military action taken by Vladimir Putin.

Both of Georgia's U.S. senators; Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnoc,k released statements Thursday afternoon.

"I condemn Russia's unjust military attack on Ukraine in the strongest terms," Sen. Warnock said.

He continued by stating he supports efforts to "bolster Ukraine's defense forces, including the provision of American defense aid," as well as recent sanctions put in place on Russia.

My statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/UmOWzX5ihY — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Sen. Ossoff began his statement by saying, "Vladimir Putin's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has shattered the peace in Europe. Innocent Ukrainians have been and will be killed, maimed, dispossessed, and displaced by the Russian Federation's military assault, while the world faces the risks of a refugee crisis and broader instability or conflict."

He concluded by urging diplomats, military leaders, and others to "sustain the vigilance and diplomacy necessary to avoid unintentional escalation that could imperil global security."

Sen. Ossoff also stated the situation requires NATO "urgently to revitalize its collective strength," while we "reaffirm our absolute commitment to mutual defense for every NATO member."

Sen. Ossoff Statement on Russian Federation Invasion of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/IfOpOGme3x — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) February 24, 2022

"We stand with our allies and condemn this aggression of tyrants," Kemp said in a series of Tweets.

He said that this attack could impact members of Georgia servicemembers who are now on "heightened alert."

(1/3): As Putin and the Russian army violate Ukraine’s sovereignty through this callous, indefensible invasion, we stand with our allies and condemn this aggression of tyrants. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 24, 2022

One of Gov. Kemp's challengers in the state gubernatorial race, Stacey Abrams, herself retweeted President Biden's comments on the horrifying news.

She added that "Russia's invasion is a tragic reminder of the danger tyrants pose to those who cherish democracy."

Russia’s invasion is a tragic reminder of the danger tyrants pose to those who cherish democracy. Once again brave Georgians have been called upon to protect and defend freedom. They represent the best of us, and we hold them, their families + the Ukrainian people in our prayers. https://t.co/grERgUj8Bq — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) February 24, 2022

Here in Atlanta, the Carter Center, founded by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, stated Thursday that it "condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops into the sovereign nation of Ukraine, a clear violation of international law and the human rights of the Ukrainian people."

In its statement, the Carter Center called on the country to immediately withdraw its forces and "engage with Ukraine's leaders and the international community to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis."

Considering its focus on human rights, the center noted that the invasion "exacerbates a humanitarian crisis that began with [Russia's] annexation of Crimea in 2014."

The Carter Center condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into the sovereign nation of Ukraine, a clear violation of international law and the human rights of the Ukrainian people.#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/g8fVtEphii — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) February 24, 2022

Numerous other U.S. representatives for Georgia also released statements or took to Twitter to condemn Russia's actions and offer prayers to the people of Ukraine as they remain under attack.

The one exception being controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who offered a prayer for peace, though mainly used the international conflict as a vehicle to criticize the Biden administration, ending her thread by stating "Americans don't want to be dragged into more never ending foreign wars on another continent."

The reactions from other leaders can be viewed below:

My statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/moAAMQgVs5 — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) February 24, 2022

My statement on the escalating violence in Ukraine: https://t.co/dWZjOy4dN1 pic.twitter.com/8r2VYfMO3G — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) February 24, 2022

The world mourns the suffering Russia’s aggression will bring and our prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend their home. — Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) February 24, 2022

We are with the people of Ukraine on this terrible day. History will not be kind to the murderous kleptocrat Vladimir Putin. The forces of democracy and peace will win in the end. — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) February 24, 2022

The people of #Ukraine are innocent victims of an unprovoked Russian invasion.



Make no mistake. Vladimir Putin is an evil man desperately resurrecting an Evil Empire. He will not stop with Ukraine.



All freedom-loving people must stand against his aggression.



Pray for peace! — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) February 24, 2022

This war of aggression against Ukraine is indefensible. My thoughts are with Ukraine and those fleeing their homes in the face of this violence. We stand with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. We must have a forceful response to this attack. — Carolyn Bourdeaux (@Carolyn4GA7) February 24, 2022

Unprovoked and Premeditated with zero regard for Ukrainian civilian lives. https://t.co/WTf1sNU8UT — Nikema Williams (@NikemaWilliams) February 24, 2022

My thoughts & prayers are with the people of Ukraine. U.S. citizens & Ukrainians seeking help should contact @StateDept for more info.



Additional resources can be found at https://t.co/CdEupsZIUb — Sanford Bishop, Jr. (@SanfordBishop) February 24, 2022

Putin’s renewed invasion of Ukraine reflects Russia’s blatant disregard for international law and disrespect for Ukraine’s sovereignty.



America stands with Ukraine, our NATO allies, and freedom.



Please join me in praying for the people of #Ukraine. — Congressman Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) February 24, 2022

Our prayers are with the people of #Ukraine as they fight for their freedom. — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) February 24, 2022