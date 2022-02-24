Georgia elected officials react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

ATLANTA — As news of Russia's invasion into Ukraine continues to unfold, many of Georgia's leaders both locally and nationally are expressing their concern, as well as offering sharp criticism toward the military action taken by Vladimir Putin.
Both of Georgia's U.S. senators; Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnoc,k released statements Thursday afternoon.
"I condemn Russia's unjust military attack on Ukraine in the strongest terms," Sen. Warnock said.
He continued by stating he supports efforts to "bolster Ukraine's defense forces, including the provision of American defense aid," as well as recent sanctions put in place on Russia.
Meanwhile, Sen. Ossoff began his statement by saying, "Vladimir Putin's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has shattered the peace in Europe. Innocent Ukrainians have been and will be killed, maimed, dispossessed, and displaced by the Russian Federation's military assault, while the world faces the risks of a refugee crisis and broader instability or conflict."
He concluded by urging diplomats, military leaders, and others to "sustain the vigilance and diplomacy necessary to avoid unintentional escalation that could imperil global security."
Sen. Ossoff also stated the situation requires NATO "urgently to revitalize its collective strength," while we "reaffirm our absolute commitment to mutual defense for every NATO member."
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement condemning the attack and calling it a "callous, indefensible invasion."
"We stand with our allies and condemn this aggression of tyrants," Kemp said in a series of Tweets.
He said that this attack could impact members of Georgia servicemembers who are now on "heightened alert."
One of Gov. Kemp's challengers in the state gubernatorial race, Stacey Abrams, herself retweeted President Biden's comments on the horrifying news.
She added that "Russia's invasion is a tragic reminder of the danger tyrants pose to those who cherish democracy."
Here in Atlanta, the Carter Center, founded by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, stated Thursday that it "condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops into the sovereign nation of Ukraine, a clear violation of international law and the human rights of the Ukrainian people."
In its statement, the Carter Center called on the country to immediately withdraw its forces and "engage with Ukraine's leaders and the international community to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis."
Considering its focus on human rights, the center noted that the invasion "exacerbates a humanitarian crisis that began with [Russia's] annexation of Crimea in 2014."
Numerous other U.S. representatives for Georgia also released statements or took to Twitter to condemn Russia's actions and offer prayers to the people of Ukraine as they remain under attack.
The one exception being controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who offered a prayer for peace, though mainly used the international conflict as a vehicle to criticize the Biden administration, ending her thread by stating "Americans don't want to be dragged into more never ending foreign wars on another continent."
