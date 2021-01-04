Gov. Kemp calls for General Assembly special session on redistricting, other matters

The special session will be convened on Nov. 3.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has called a special session of the Georgia General Assembly for early November to address redistricting and a small handful of other matters.

The governor issued a proclamation Thursday calling for the special session, to be convened on Nov. 3.

According to the proclamation, the state legislature will meet for "enacting, revising, repealing or amending general law" to draw up the districts for members of the Georgia House and Senate as well as the state's U.S. congressional districts.

The session will also address an amendment to the state tax code and ratifying executive orders issued by Gov. Kemp earlier this year regarding fuel taxes.

Additionally, the legislature will consider "enacting, revising, repealing, or amending local laws which the General Assembly deems necessary to avoid unreasonable hardship or to avoid undue impairment of public functions if consideration and enactment thereof are postponed."