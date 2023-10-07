Metro Atlanta family celebrates signing of Georgia Lemonade Act

Also permitted under the new law is the sale of "non-consumable goods and pre-packaged food."

ATLANTA — A new Georgia law is helping kids squeeze opportunities by selling lemonade as a summer side hustle.

It’s called the Georgia Lemonade Stand Act and allows for children under the age of 18 to sell the beverage on private property without a permit.

The law was the brainchild of Temima and Jack Genauer, two metro Atlanta kids. It passed with bipartisan support in the most recent legislative season.

"It's easy in situations like this to say 'it's just kids what difference does it make' or to not treat it with any sort of seriousness, but when they were in front of legislatures they took them serious and it made them feel heard," Rami Genauer, the father of the duo.

On Sunday, the nine- and 12-year-old duo were out selling some ice-cold beverages for the first time since Gov. Kemp signed the act into law.

"I've accomplished pretty good stuff," said Jack.