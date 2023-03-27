Lt. Gov. Jones vows investigation after ATF goes to Smyrna gun store

The presence of ATF was observed by several Georgia Republican congressmembers.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Lt. Gov. Burt Jones vowed an investigation Monday after an apparent visit by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to a Smyrna gun store.

11Alive contacted ATF to confirm the nature of the bureau's presence at Adventure Outdoors, which was posted about by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but the bureau did not respond to request for comment.

The presence of ATF was observed by fellow Georgia Republican Reps. Barry Loudermilk, Mike Collins and Rich McCormick as well, according to Greene's post.

Lt. Gov. Jones reposted a video of the congressmembers speaking to a person wearing an ATF public information officer jacket. He wrote: "Adventure Outdoors is one of the largest and most respected businesses in our state — and this appears to be an egregious overreach by Joe Biden’s ATF. We will be working to investigate this situation to protect this business and Georgians’ 2A rights."

Adventure Outdoors is one of the largest and most respected businesses in our state—and this appears to be an egregious overreach by Joe Biden’s ATF. We will be working to investigate this situation to protect this business and Georgians’ 2A rights. https://t.co/M03vsFWoLR — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) March 27, 2023

The business on South Cobb Drive is broadly considered one of the largest gun stores in the country. A gun control advocacy group that tracks ATF inspections, Brady United Against Gun Violence, lists the store's last inspection as coming in 2017.

Greene characterized the ATF action on Monday as an inspection.