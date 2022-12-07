Georgia Lt. Gov. Duncan testifies in Trump election interference investigation

Late in the afternoon the grand jury finished hearing from witnesses for the day, which included Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

ATLANTA — After having last week off for the Fourth of July holiday, a special grand jury returned to the courthouse in Fulton County Tuesday. They're investigating former President Donald Trump and his possible interference with the 2020 election results.

In a recent court hearing, attorneys attempted to have Duncan's subpoena thrown out so he wouldn't have to testify before the special grand jury. However, the judge refused to quash the subpoena which led to Duncan's testimony Tuesday.

The special grand jury meets behind closed doors, so only Duncan, jurors and prosecutors know what was discussed.

During the 2020 election, Duncan as the state's lieutenant governor served as the president of the state Senate. Senators in Dec. 2020 held a special committee meeting to hear from Rudy Giuliani and other Trump attorneys where they shared debunked election claims of voter fraud.

Last week, attorneys for South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said he would not comply with a subpoena to testify before the special grand jury. However, a judge ruled Graham is "a necessary and material witness" and will have to testify.

Court records detail two calls in 2020 from Graham to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where the senator questioned him about reexamining certain absentee ballots.