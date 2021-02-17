Gov. Kemp responds after Biden administration puts Georgia Medicaid overhaul on hold

Kemp's office said the Biden administration is taking away "healthcare options for low-income Georgians hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic."

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp's proposal to reshape Medicaid in Georgia has been put on hold by President Joe Biden's administration only four months after the plan won approval under Donald Trump.

Biden's acting director for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Elizabeth Richter, sent Georgia officials a letter said work or related activity requirements in Kemp's proposal are “unreasonably difficult or impossible” for people to meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kemp's office, in a statement to 11Alive said the Biden administration is taking away "healthcare options for low-income Georgians hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic."

They claim the letter ignores key details of Georgia’s "innovative, unique approach in providing access to healthcare for the first time to tens of thousands of Georgians."

"This is typical Washington DC politics, and our office will do everything we can – both legally and administratively – to not allow them to block implementation of Georgia Pathways at the eleventh hour,” Cody Hall, Director of Communications for the governor's office said.

Kemp's plan seeks to add 50,000 low-income or uninsured adults to Medicaid rolls over the next two years.

Democrats continue to call for a full expansion of Medicaid services under the Affordable Care Act.