Georgia, 23 other states win temporary injunction against EPA in suit over Clean Water Act revision

Georgia and several other states are challenging a revision to the definition of "waters of the United States" under the Clean Water Act.

ATLANTA — Georgia and 23 other states have won a temporary injunction in a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency. Some states, including Georgia, are challenging a new federal rule that expands the scope of waterways subject to the Clean Water Act.

The suit was filed in the federal district court in North Dakota, and seeks to challenge a rule issued by the Biden administration this year that would expand how "navigable waters" subject to federal regulation by the EPA are defined.

Georgia and the other states challenging the Biden administration rule, which went into effect in late March, contend it is overbroad and would include "ponds, certain streams, ditches" and other small bodies of water.

"According to the coalition, the flawed and unlawful rule will affect farmers who may need to get permission from the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to fill or dredge wetlands or waterways, depending on whether those features fall under the federal government’s purview," Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office said in a release in February. "Developers, miners and other property owners wishing to make use of their land will face federal government regulations, too."

The North Dakota ruling by Judge Daniel L. Hovland noted that, "the confusion that has pervaded the Clean Water Act over the years, combined with its varied rules and regulations, is that only some of the country’s waters are subject to federal jurisdiction, namely 'navigable waters' as defined by Congress as 'waters of the United States.'"

Judge Hovland, addressed the arguments made by Georgia and the other states, ultimately agreeing that "the category of covered waters under the 2023 Rule is problematic."

"The first category under the new Rule are traditional navigable waters, territorial seas, and interstate waters. The EPA has now taken the position that 'interstate waters' includes all such waters — even those that are not 'connected to navigable waters' in any manner," he wrote in his ruling. "Does the Clean Water Act support making every wetland, stream, tributary or other water traversing a border subject to federal jurisdiction?"

On Twitter, Carr called the Biden administration rule an "unlawful attempt to regulate nearly every conceivable body of water in the country."

"We’re proud to have co-led this effort to protect our farmers & landowners from this costly federal takeover," the Georgia attorney general said.

A Supreme Court ruling is further expected on the regulatory scope the EPA has over waterways, which Judge Hovland took into consideration, noting: "There is little public interest or any efficiency gained by implementing a new rule, before the United States Supreme Court issues a decision in Sackett."

The Supreme Court heard arguments in October last year in that case, which would "evaluate whether the EPA has jurisdiction to regulate wetlands" according to Hovland's ruling.