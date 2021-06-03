Georgia NAACP president says he will step down

Rev. James 'Major' Woodall made the announcement on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — The president of the Georgia NAACP, Rev. James "Major" Woodall, will step down at the end of July.

Woodall made the announcement on Wednesday, calling the chance to lead the state chapter of the NAACP the "greatest honor of my life." According to Woodall, Barbara Pierce of the Columbus chapter will assume duties as state president.

In a letter announcing his decision, Woodall recounted the tragedies involving Black men during his roughly year-and-a-half tenure as the Georgia NAACP president, and the work the group has done to combat injustice.

"Over the past 19 months, we have seen countless tragedies. After the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Koby Edwards, Rayshard Brooks and Julian Edwards Roosevelt Lewis, among others, and the criminal case of Marcus Wilson, we convened the Just Georgia Coalition to respond to systemic violence that continues to destroy human lives," Woodall wrote. "We worked together as a collective to defeat former Brunswick District Attorney and elect Keith Higgins. We organized to ensure that the Georgia State Bar prioritized holding prosecutors accountable for misconduct while successfully encouraging the Georgia Bureau of Investigations full transparency in its investigations of officer-involved shootings."

He also cited work the organization did during the pandemic, to "ensure that communities most impacted had access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, while simultaneously pushing for economic relief and creatively encouraging our constituents to wear masks by issuing our own Executive Order mandating masks for our members."

It is with great humility that I announce that I have resigned as State President of @Georgia_NAACP, effective July 31. Thanks to those who stand with the people and pray you continue stay with them on the next part of the journey.



Stay tuned for next chapter! #GaPol pic.twitter.com/NA7cmLVXkU — Rev. James Woodall (@iMajorWish) June 2, 2021

Woodall said he would be stepping down at midnight on July 31. He said the decision came after "much prayer and conversations with both family and elders" and that he will "continue to use my skillset as a political organizer and senior strategist to fight on behalf of the least of these."