Impeachment latest; Georgia counties continue certifying Senate results | Live updates

Here's the latest on political developments in Georgia.

ATLANTA — The U.S. House is expected to vote sometime Tuesday on a resolution to call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office, setting up a potential vote tomorrow on impeachment.

The vice president has reportedly rejected the idea, leaving Democrats to pursue impeachment as one final rebuke of President Trump before Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

There is effectively no chance impeachment would result in Trump's removal from office, with even top House Democrats suggesting a Senate trial could be put off months into Biden's presidency.

The president, meanwhile, is set to travel to Texas today to highlight his border wall efforts, part of a defiant defense of his record in the last days of his administration. That itself comes as the FBI warns of possible continuing protests across the country against the transition of power.

Meanwhile in Georgia, work to complete last week's Senate runoff races continue, with counties slowly finishing things up and certifying results. So far, according to the secretary of state's website, just shy of half of the state's 159 counties have certified the Senate results.

That figure was last updated around 7 p.m. last evening. The counties have until Friday to certify.

Once the results are certified by the counties, and the state certifies the total results, Senators-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff can be sworn in.

11Alive will be tracking updates as they come in throughout Tuesday. Please note all times below are Eastern.

8:00 a.m. | There is one early development this morning that highlights the continuing fallout from President Trump's extended campaign to overturn the 2020 election results.