Georgia politicans react to news of David Ralston's death

ATLANTA — Politicians across Georgia are reacting to the news of House Speaker David Ralston's passing Wednesday. He was 68 years old.
Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for more than two decades.
Here are just some of their reactions across the Peach State:
Gov. Brian Kemp said, "Today, our state lost one of its giants, our family lost a dear friend, and all Georgians lost a true leader."
Kemp has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Speaker Ralston's honor. Ralston will also lie in state in the State Capitol. You can read his full statement below:
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement that he's deeply saddened to learn of Ralston's passing. You can read his full statement below:
In a tweet, Stacey Abrams offered her condolences to Ralston's family, adding, "He possessed a formidable mind, served as a thoughtful leader and was a dear true friend."
Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock said, "Georgia is made better by leaders like David Ralston."
U.S. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker said, "Speaker Ralston cared deeply about Georgia, fought for what he believed and delivered."
DeKalb County GOP also offered condolences and extended its thoughts and prayers to Ralston's family and friends.
Fellow Georgia House of Representatives member Josh McLaurin also expressed his sadness on social media saying, "I am grieving alongside many Georgians today."
Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party and former Georgia State Senate member David Shafer said Ralston was "many things to many people," and went on to say "he was extraordinarily kind."
Georiga Senate Democrats said, "Our policy differences aside, we found Speaker Ralston to be measured and level-handed. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time."
You can read their full statement below:
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler said in a tweet, "After a lifetime of service, Speaker Ralston Leaves an indelible mark on the state of Georgia."
Georgia Rep. Scott Holcomb said Ralston's friendship "meant the world to me," offering his condolences.
Rep. Teri Anulewicz added, "We can only hope to continue (to) serve Georgia in a way that honors Speaker David Ralston's respect for the House."