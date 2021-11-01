Impeachment looms over coming week, as Georgia looks to wrap up Senate election | Live updates

So far, 40 of 169 counties have certified their Senate results.

ATLANTA — Another potentially tumultuous week in American political life looms, with the House of Representatives moving closer to impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, counties are working to wrap up last week's Senate runoff election. So far, according to figures at the Georgia Secretary of State's website, 40 out of the state's 159 counties have certified their results.

Once all the counties have certified their individual results, the state can certify the total results. And Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger does that, Senators-elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff can be sworn in.

Both David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler conceded those races late last week.

But the news of Georgia's Senate race took a distant back seat following the sacking of the U.S. Capitol by an insurrectionist pro-Trump mob last Wednesday.

Fallout from that extraordinary event continues, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the weekend threatening to move ahead with impeachment proceedings if Vice President Mike Pence does not invoke the 25th Amendment to begin the process of removing Trump from office.

Georgia's six Democratic representatives have all signaled they would support impeachment, but it's unclear how the eight Republicans would fall.

Many, however, still supported objecting to Georgia's election results when counting of electoral votes resumed following the Capitol riots, and continue to stand by the president.

7:00 a.m. | Another thing going on today: The start of the state legislative session.

One especially charged topic you can expect to come up in the weeks ahead? Changes to Georgia's election laws.

6:20 a.m. | Good morning! While we wait to see what happens up in Washington, one of the things we'll be tracking locally throughout the day is what kind of progress Georgia's counties make toward certifying the Senate election.