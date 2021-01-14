Georgia counties march on toward certifying Warnock, Ossoff wins | Live updates

Gov. Brian Kemp will also be giving his State of the State address today.

ATLANTA — A day after President Donald Trump was impeached by the House for the second time in his presidency, a week from its end, we turn our eyes back to Georgia where there are number of things to keep an eye out for today.

Among those are Gov. Brian Kemp's State of the State address and the steady progress Georgia counites are making toward finalizing last week's Senate runoff results.

According to the most recent figures from the Secretary of State's Office, 113 of Georgia's 159 counties have now certified their results. That leaves a little less than 30% still to go before that process is complete, the state can certify the total results and then Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff can be sworn in as U.S. senators.

At least one of the counties that has yet to certify is Bartow County, which voluntarily decided to do a hand count audit earlier this week. The county said it did not have any reason to believe there was any fraud involved, but wanted to conduct the audit to reassure the public in the wake of the contentious November election.

That audit was set to conclude last night, and we're awaiting its results today.

