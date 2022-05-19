'I wanted to choose them both': Dem congressional colleagues fight it out in Georgia's 7th district

McBath moved from the GA06 to take on Bourdeaux.

NORCROSS, Ga. — One of the most closely watched races in next week’s primary will be between two members of congress squaring off against each other in the 7th district, rooted in Gwinnett County.

This Democratic primary between two sitting congresswoman is only taking place because months ago, Republicans at the state capitol redrew their districts in order to force one of them out.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux is a Democrat. U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is a Democrat. Both are vying for the same seat, and perplexing some Democratic primary voters.

"It was very tough," said Dolea Herring, after she early-voted in Norcross Thursday. "I wanted to choose them both. But unfortunately, I couldn’t."

Bourdeaux won the seat in 2020 after barely losing against then-incumbent GOP Rep. Rob Woodall in 2018.

A Democratic portion of McBath's old 6th district got moved into the 7th during redistricting. Because Republicans packed her district with Republicans, McBath decided to abandon the sixth district to run against Bourdeaux.

A third candidate, state Rep. Donna McLeod, says she is the only one of the three candidates who actually lives in the redrawn 7th district.

"By leaving your seat and coming over to the seventh is handing the Republicans a seat," Bourdeaux told McBath in a recent Atlanta Press Club debate. But McBath’s odds of winning her the newly redrawn sixth district seat were slim at best.

In that debate, McBath made no apologies for trying to unseat her fellow Democrat in the seventh.

"I’m just a mom on a mission," McBath said, repeatedly mentioning the murder of her son Jordan -- which put McBath in the national spotlight as a gun control activist before her election to congress. Bourdeaux worked previously as a state policy analyst and college professor.

McBath and Bourdeaux had been partners in congress before this primary.

"They have had largely the exact same voting record," said Gwinnett voter Blake Judkins.

"Everything we have been fighting for, you’re undermining by leaving and coming and fighting me here," Bourdeaux told McBath during the debate.

Bourdeaux said McBath should have tried to keep the seat she abandoned instead of moving to the seventh.

"I think she should have maybe stayed in her own district," agreed Gwinnett voter Andrew Williams, who said he voted for Bourdeaux.

But McBath’s higher profile is also part of her draw. "I follow McBath just because of what she's been through as a human being," said voter Clyde Walker, citing her son's killing and McBath's fight against breast cancer.

"People know me. They know they can trust me," McBath said in the debate.