Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to controversial appearance

Greene was one of the speakers who appeared Friday night in Orlando at the America First Political Action Conference-- a group organized by Nick Fuentes, who has been labeled a "white supremacist" by federal prosecutors.

Greene's office issued a statement Sunday in response. In the statement, the first-term congresswoman, from Rome, Georgia, does not directly address the America First Political Action conference. Instead, she said in part that she "won’t cancel others in the conservative movement, even if I find some of their statements tasteless, misguided or even repulsive at times. I encourage them to seek wisdom, and apologize to those who have been hurt by their words, as I’ve had to do. Our faith calls for charity and forgiveness."