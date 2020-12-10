Georgia voters report widespread concerns on first day of early voting

Long lines were reported across metro Atlanta.

Voters are posting frustrations on social media and sharing pictures of long wait times.

Voters at precincts in Fulton County are reporting long lines and not being able to vote. Some said they have been in line since the polls were supposed to open -- but have not been allowed to vote.

However, some people are voting in other parts of metro Atlanta. This voter said he cast his ballot in Decatur and said there were hundreds in line.

The Secretary of State’s office said there are no reports of problems from election officials in metro Atlanta counties.

11Alive’s Nick Sturdivant is at State Farm Arena, Fulton County’s largest precinct for early voting, and he said no one voted for and extended period of time.



Arena told me some machines are down, but it’s a statewide issue. Spoke with a woman in line who said she’s been waiting for about 45 min. Appears that no one is voting. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/NHe0EgEXjW — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) October 12, 2020

Fulton County said a "small technical glitch" prevented people from voting but it is now resolved.

Nick said he was told the issue was with the polling pad system used to check voters in.

Cynthia Spence sent pictures from the line at Wolf Creek Library. She said she'd been in line since 7:30 a.m. and still hadn't voted at 9:30 a.m.

"Cars are parked up and down Union Road- this is amazing!!" she said.

11Alive has reached out to county election officials for information about what’s happening at their locations.

Gwinnett County said they have no reports of machines being down and said voters are casting ballots. They did say they opened polling with long lines.

Cobb County said they had a technical issue when polls first opened but it has been resolved.

DeKalb County said they are not having issues with the voting machines. There are long lines at some locations.