Sec. of State Raffensperger calling on lawmakers to get rid of runoffs in Georgia

Georgia is one of the few states in the country that still has runoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — After what seemed like a never ending political season in Georgia, the state's highest election official is calling on lawmakers for change.

Georgia is one of the few states in the country that still has runoffs. A week after the U.S. Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the General Assembly to end that process for general elections.

The General Assembly convenes in January and could decide from several different options, Raffensperger's office said. They did not provide examples of what the changes could look like.

“No one wants to be dealing with politics in the middle of their family holiday,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “It’s even tougher on the counties who had a difficult time completing all of their deadlines, an election audit and executing a runoff in a four-week time period.”

One option that some advocates have put forth - including the Libertarian Senate candidate in November, Chase Oliver - is ranked-choice voting.

Georgia's 2022 midterms shattered previous turnout records.

In Georgia, candidates for statewide offices must get 50% + 1 of the vote to be declared the winner. If that doesn't happen, the top two candidates square off again in a runoff. In most states, the candidate with a plurality of votes is declared the winner.

The state began using the runoff system in the 1960s after the Supreme Court knocked down the state’s county unit system. It was Georgia’s version of the Electoral College and gave a great deal of power to rural areas of the state.