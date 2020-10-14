Georgia Secretary of State addresses early voting

It's a record-setting year so far for early voting in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference regarding early voting on Wednesday at the south staircase at the Georgia Capitol at 10 a.m.

He discussed updates regarding early voting, absentee voting, and preparations for this upcoming Election Day.

"Georgia is recognized as a national leader in elections," a press release detailed. "It was the first state in the country to implement the trifecta of automatic voter registration, at least 16 days of early voting (which has been called the "gold standard"), and no-excuse absentee voting."

Some 2.5 million people voted Tuesday across the U.S. as more states opened up the early voting period, increasing what was already a record early vote turnout, according to the U.S. Election Project.

In Georgia, the Secretary of State's office said 128,590 people cast ballots on Monday, a record for the first day of early voting in the state. Monday's high turnout surpassed the nearly 91,000 votes cast on the first day of early voting in 2016.

"Georgia continues to set records for voter turnout and election participation, seeing the largest increase in average turnout of any other state in the 2018 midterm election and record primary turnout in 2020, with over 1.1 million absentee by mail voters and over 1.2 million in-person voters utilizing Georgia's new, secure, paper ballot voting system," the Secretary of State's office said.

However, early voting hasn't been without its problems amid this pandemic. Some voters have reportedly stood in long lines for up to eight hours. Others reported delays in the poll openings. On Wednesday morning, voters in Cobb County were in line as early as 4 a.m. to avoid extensive wait times.