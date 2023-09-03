Over 191,000 voter records removed by Georgia secretary of state

The secretary of state's office said these were placed into "inactive status" based on returned mail or National Change of Address list.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previously published story.

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced updates to the state's voter records Tuesday morning, removing over 191,000 names from the rolls.

Raffensperger's office said these records were placed into "inactive status" either because of returned mail or from the National Change of Address list.

Voters whose names are on the list will receive a notice. If they want to remain on Georgia's voter rolls, they can contact their county registration office "within 30 days of receipt of the mailed notice."

“Georgia’s voter rolls are the cleanest in the nation, and list maintenance efforts like this ensures the integrity of our elections,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The Secretary of State Office specified that this process is routine and legally required as part of a "non-election year list-maintenance process."

If you'd like to check your voter registration status, use the My Voter Page. You can submit a change to your registration, update contact information, and register to vote in person, by mail, at the Department of Driver Services, or online.