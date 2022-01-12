11Alive poll | Warnock with slim lead over Walker ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

The poll indicates Warnock may be able to build on his advantage in the Nov. 8 general election..

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Sen. Raphael Warnock has a slim edge toward defeating Herschel Walker and retaining his Senate seat, according to a new 11Alive poll released five days ahead of the Georgia runoff.

The poll was conducted by SurveyUSA and surveyed 1,800 Georgia adults between Nov. 26-30, of whom 1,214 were determined to be likely voters.

It indicates Warnock may be able to build on his advantage in the Nov. 8 general election results, in which he had about a 1% edge on Walker, though he did not clear the 50% + 1 threshold that would have averted the runoff.

In this poll, he has a 50%-46% lead on Walker, with 4% undecided. The margin of error in the poll was 3.6 percentage points. This is broadly in line with some other recent polling, which has shown Warnock with leads of between 2-4 points.

The incumbent Democrat's standing has improved slightly since 11Alive's previous poll, days before the general election. In that survey, 43% of respondents gave him an unfavorable rating while 40% of respondents gave him a favorable rating.

In this most recent poll, Warnock has a 42%-42% favorable/unfavorable split. Walker has improved somewhat, too - the previous poll had him at 30% favorable to 50% unfavorable, while this one has his split at 33%-49%.

Demographic breakdowns suggest the makeup of the runoff electorate will be highly important - voters aged 18-49 strongly favor Warnock, as do women and Black and Hispanic voters. Men, white voters and voters aged 50 and above strongly favor Walker.

Below is a look at the questions asked along with more information from the poll.

Full 11Alive Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker poll results

1,214 likely Georgia runoff voters

54% of respondents were women, 46% men

60% of respondents were white voters, 27% Black voters, 8% Hispanic voters, 5% Asian or other voters

41% of respondents were Republicans, 35% Democrats and 22% Independents

Margin of error: 3.6 points

If the runoff election for United States Senator from Georgia were today, and you were filling out your ballot right now, who would you vote for?

Herschel Walker (R): 46%

Raphael Warnock (D): 50%

Undecided: 4%

Favorability poll results

Is your overall opinion of Herschel Walker favorable? Unfavorable? Neutral? Or do you have no opinion?

Favorable: 33%

Unfavorable: 49%

Neutral: 13%

No opinion: 5%

What is your overall opinion of Raphael Warnock?

Favorable: 42%

Unfavorable: 42%

Neutral: 11%

No opinion: 5%

Other observations