Obama returning to Georgia to campaign for Senate runoff

ATLANTA — Former President Barack Obama will return to Georgia to campaign with Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the his Dec. 6 runoff against Republican Herschel Walker.

The Warnock campaign announced on Monday that the rally will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 in Atlanta.

The exact location of the rally was not immediately announced. It will take place between 3 p.m.-9 p.m. that day. The event will be "free and open to the public," according to the announcement.

According to the release, the event will serve to "encourage Georgians to cast their ballots during the final days of early in-person voting for the runoff election."

Early voting is, after a court ruling, largely set to take place between Sat. Nov. 26-Fri. Dec. 2. A couple counties have announced plans to conduct early voting this Tuesday and Wednesday. Many counties have announced they will not be conducting any weekend early voting.

Obama came to Georgia to campaign with Warnock and Stacey Abrams ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. In remarks on Oct. 29, 11Alive's Nick Wooten reported he told attendees that "the foundation of our democracy is being called into question."