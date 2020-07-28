Sen. David Perdue removes ad that made opponent Jon Ossoff's nose bigger

"This is the oldest, most obvious, least original anti-Semitic trope in history," Ossoff said.

ATLANTA — Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia has taken down a digital campaign ad featuring a manipulated picture of his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff, who is Jewish, with an enlarged nose.

Before being removed, the Facebook ad showed grainy pictures of Ossoff and Sen. Charles Schumer of New York, who is also Jewish, above a banner reading “DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO BUY GEORGIA! HELP DAVID PERDUE FIGHT BACK.”

The news outlet the Forward first reported the image.

A spokeswoman for Perdue said in a statement Monday that the image has been removed from Facebook, calling it an “unintentional error” by an outside vendor.

Sitting U.S. Senator David Perdue's digital attack ad distorted my face to enlarge and extend my nose.



I'm Jewish.



This is the oldest, most obvious, least original anti-Semitic trope in history.



Senator, literally no one believes your excuses.https://t.co/PiA7P4O4M2 — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) July 28, 2020

In a Tweet late Monday, Ossoff said:

