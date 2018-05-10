ATLANTA -- Georgia's two Republican U.S. senators say they will vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court despite decades-old sexual assault allegations against him.

Senator Johnny Isakson said in a statement Thursday he supports the judge after a thorough review of witness testimony and records.

Isakson's statement was released hours after the Senate Judiciary Committee received the latest FBI report on Kavanaugh.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Chuck Grassley, did a remarkable job conducting the confirmation process to consider the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. After reviewing the proceedings, including more than 30 hours of testimony from Judge Kavanaugh, and reviewing all witness testimony along with the rest of the record that has been presented throughout the course of Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, I will support his nomination.

“Any judge on the nation’s highest court should be one who understands and applies the law based on the U.S. Constitution, and I have confidence that Judge Kavanaugh will fulfill these duties accordingly. I’ve based my decision on the totality of the information provided during the confirmation process. Judge Kavanaugh is a talented and experienced jurist, and I am confident he will bring a strong commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law to the Supreme Court. I look forward to voting to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve as associate justice on the Supreme Court.”

Senator David Perdue had already signaled his support:

“I have twice reviewed the supplemental FBI report on Judge Kavanaugh’s background and the allegations. There is still no corroborating evidence for the accusations made against Judge Kavanaugh. It’s time to vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.”

In a fiery televised speech on Wednesday, Perdue decried the confirmation as a political sham, saying Democrats had "gone too far."

Democrats, meanwhile, have accused Republicans of rushing to confirm Kavanaugh without a complete investigation.

A procedural vote on Kavanaugh's nomination is set for Friday and could pave the way for a confirmation vote later this weekend.

