Here's who qualified to run in the special election to fill John Lewis' seat

The Sept. 29 special election called by Gov. Brian Kemp will elect someone to fill the remainder of Lewis' term.

ATLANTA — We now know who will be among the candidates to (briefly) fill Rep. John Lewis' seat in Congress.

The Sept. 29 special election called by Gov. Brian Kemp will elect someone to fill the remainder of Lewis' term, until whoever is elected in the Fifth District in November is inaugurated in January.

The deadline to file as a candidate for the special election was this afternoon, and it appears there will be seven contenders for the seat.

Those candidates include:

If none of the candidates reaches a 50% threshold on Sept. 29, a runoff would be held on Dec. 1, at which point they would hold the seat for a few weeks until the Jan. 20 inauguration day for November election winners.

It does not appear whoever wins would be able to run in the November general election, with the deadline for a candidate to get on that ballot having long since passed in early March.