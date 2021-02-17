Georgia State Bar has ongoing inquiry into attorney Lin Wood

The attorney famed for defending Richard Jewell was one of the most visible proponents of conspiracy theories following the 2020 election.

ATLANTA — The attorney famed for defending Richard Jewell is now the subject of an ongoing inquiry by the State Bar of Georgia following his central role in a series of failed legal challenges to the 2020 election and the astonishingly inflammatory rhetoric he directed at Georgia officials.

Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler first reported earlier this week that Wood, through his channel on the messaging app Telegram, said he was the subject of a grievance complaint by the State Bar. CNN confirmed Tuesday with the Bar that they were "proceeding with an inquiry" into Wood.

Reached by email on Wednesday, the State Bar executive director, Damon Elmore, said the CNN reporting was "not inaccurate" and that "we have no additional comment or information we can share about this confidential process."

"The GA State Bar has thrown the kitchen sink at me," was how Wood himself described a 1,600+ page complaint he received, according to screenshots tweeted by Fowler. "The GA State Bar accuses me of wrongdoing for every lawsuit filed across the nation asserting election fraud."

A copy of the grievance, publicly shared by Wood, states he "may have engaged in conduct in violation of Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct 1.1, 1.2, 3.1, 3.3, 4.1 and 4.4, and Bar Rule 4-104."

According to the Bar's rulebook, those codes deal with competence, truthfulness in statements to others, and respect for the rights of third persons, among others.

Possibly further compromising his position with the State Bar, Wood subsequently shared a list of the State Bar members with his followers and asked them to help find information that could cast doubt on their "competency, qualifications or objectivity."

In the months after the election, Wood gained a following by insisting former President Donald Trump won the election and by spreading conspiratorial ad increasingly fantastical misinformation about Georgia officials.

None of his number of lawsuits succeeded in advancing any past initial procedural hurdles, and all were ultimately dismissed by state and federal courts.

He was also closely associated with the so-called "Kraken" lawsuits of Sidney Powell, which failed in numerous jurisdictions, including Georgia.

Wood has since come under investigation by the Secretary of State's Office for possibly illegally voting himself in Georgia. He told NBC News he'd only changed his residency to South Carolina this month and called the investigation "pure harassment."