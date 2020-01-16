ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver his second State of the State address today, outlining his vision for the coming year as Georgia faces a range of issues including expected budget cuts.

The governor is expected to deliver his remarks sometime around 11 a.m. from the Georgia House chambers at the state Capitol Building in Atlanta.

"Tomorrow, I will outline my blueprint for a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Georgia to the people of our state," Gov. Kemp said on Twitter on Wednesday.

In a YouTube video accompanying the tweets, Kemp touts tackling street gangs and human trafficking rings, giving teachers a pay raise and a range of health care measures as among his accomplishments last year.

The governor could face an uphill battle this year in trying to implement an ambitious agenda, with budget shortfalls being a concern facing the legislature.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston said last week he expected a difficult session as state leaders attempt to settle on a budget.

"At the end of the day, we have to balance our budget as a state. We've done that all of these years and you know you have to be very, very careful," the speaker added. "This is going to be a very interesting session because we have members in both chambers - I know we do in the House - and they give speeches about cutting the budget, well they're gonna get their chance this session, they're gonna get their chance. And I think they're gonna find out that it's a little easier said than done."

