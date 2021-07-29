Judge from viral courtroom video to be sworn-in to Georgia Supreme Court

Judge Verda Colvin will be sworn in Thursday.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is set to swear in Judge Verda Colvin to the Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday.

According to a release, Judge Colvin, an Atlanta native, was the state's first African American woman appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals by a Republican governor and now will be the first African American woman to be appointed to the state Supreme Court by a Republican governor as well.

Gov. Kemp made the announcement on his Twitter page, along with a link to watch the ceremony live.

At 1:00 PM, I will swear in Judge Verda Colvin to the Georgia Supreme Court. To tune in live, visit: https://t.co/FL0m3EmpiV pic.twitter.com/S03ssSAet3 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 29, 2021

Before serving on the Georgia Court of Appeals, Colvin was appointed to Macon’s Superior Court in 2014 and served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia for 15 years.