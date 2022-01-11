11Alive poll | How much do Georgia voters care about abortion ahead of elections?

An 11Alive/SurveyUSA poll shows voters more concerned about economy, inflation.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Georgia's six-week ban took effect, Democrats seized on abortion rights as a key issue to motivate voters ahead of the midterm elections.

But will these efforts send Raphael Warnock back to the U.S. Senate and give Stacey Abrams the governor's mansion?

A new 11Alive poll shows that abortion is not the top-of-mind issue for likely Georgia voters, taking a backseat to concerns over inflation and the economy. However, 57% of voters said a candidate's stance on abortion will be a major factor in who earns their vote.

Abortion is third-most important issue

SurveyUSA conducted the survey on 11Alive's behalf. The organization interviewed 1,800 Georgia adults online from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2.

Of the adults, 1,507 were registered to vote. SurveyUSA determined that 1,171 were likely to vote in the November election.



Of the 1,171 likely voters, 54% said the high cost of living/inflation or the economy were the most important issue. Abortion was the third most important issue with 10% of respondents saying it was the most important.

The results

High cost of living/inflation: 32%

Economy: 22%

Abortion: 10%

Threats to democracy: 8%

Crime: 5%

Immigration: 4%

Guns: 4%

Affordable housing: 3%

Access to healthcare: 3%

Education: 3%

The Supreme Court: 1%

Other: 1%

Not sure: 1%

Abortion was not the most important issue, regardless of age, race, sex or political affiliation.

Roughly 15% of voters ages 18-34 said abortion was the most important issue. No other age group topped 11%.

A larger proportion of Asian (16%) and Black (13%) respondents said abortion was the election's most important issue.

Roughly 14% of women said abortion was the most important issue compared to 6% of men.

A larger portion of Democrats (15%) and Independents (10%) said abortion was the most important issue compared to Republicans (4%).

Abortion's importance among surveyed voters remains mostly unchanged. Roughly 13% of voters surveyed by 11Alive in late September and early October said abortion was the most important issue.

Will abortion play a major factor in who gets your vote?

While abortion is not the most top-of-mind issue going into the election, respondents said a candidate's stance on abortion will play a major factor in who they support.

Of the 1,171 likely voters, 57% said the candidate's abortion stance would be a major factor in their vote. Only 17% said it wouldn't influence their vote.

Roughly 74% of Democrats, 72% of Black voters, 60% of women, and 44% of Republicans said abortion stances were a major factor.

How do Georgians feel about abortion?

SurveyUSA collected responses from 1,800 Georgians online regarding their own stances on abortion.

More than half said abortion should always be legally permitted or that some limitations should be enforced.

Roughly 29% of voters said abortion should be illegal except in cases of rape and to save the life of the mother. This option received the most responses.

Roughly 44% of Democrats said abortion should always be legally permitted while 31% said they wanted limitations. Roughly 48% of Republicans said abortion should be illegal except in cases of rape and to save the life of the mother.



More than 60% of Black and Asian voters said abortion should always be legally permitted or that some limits should be enforced.

The results

Always legally permitted: 26%

Permitted with limitations: 26%

Illegal except in cases of rape/ save life: 29%

Always illegal: 9%

Not sure: 9%