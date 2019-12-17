ATLANTA — Georgia will purge some 300,000 names from the state voter rolls Monday night. But a judge could order them reinstated later this week.

It's a purge that the state says it can undo pretty easily if ordered to do so, as voter activists challenge it in federal court.

The state intends to cut those names because they no longer live at the addresses in the registry.

"Eleven percent of Americans move every year," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told 11Alive Monday, prior to the hearing. "The problem is, we don’t really know if you still live there, and that’s what we want to make sure -that you still live in that residence."

The removal of voters comes at a critical time. Federal law requires Georgia to have its voter list in place 90 days before the March 24, 2020 presidential primary. That means Georgia’s list has to be set by Christmas Eve.

Democrats claim Republicans are trying to shape the electorate to the disadvantage of Democrats – a claim Republicans say is nonsense.

Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, says it has found voters on the purge list who shouldn’t be on it.

"Folks who didn’t get the notice they were about to be removed then ended up on the list - and they're very upset - who voted in 2016," said Lauren Groh Wargo, CEO of the group. "(They) should not be removed and are very confused about why they’re being removed."

Voters who found their names on the state’s purge list had an opportunity to view the list online and contact the state to get their names removed.

The remaining list will be at issue Thursday when US District Court Judge Steve Jones decides whether to give his blessing to the purge list – or order some or all of the voters reinstated.

