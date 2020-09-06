Georgia voting real-time updates | Issues reported across Atlanta metro

We'll bring updates throughout the day as Georgians head to the polls.

ATLANTA — Georgia voters are heading to the polls today to cast their ballots in a number of crucial primary elections, with implications from the Senate on down to local judges.

11Alive will be tracking things throughout the day and providing updates as Georgians cast their votes:

8:00 a.m.: We are getting reports of widespread issues at polls, with viewers sending us messages about voting failures from across the metro - southwest Atlanta, north Atlanta, Lithia Springs, Marietta, Canton.

We're working to confirm these issues, which in most cases viewers have said they're being told are with the voting machines.

If you're seeing issues, email us at news@11alive.com.

Additionally, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been tweeting out reports of voting failures at Sandtown Recreation Center, the Ralph Bunche precinct and elsewhere.

"This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning," the mayor wrote. "If you are in line, PLEASE do not allow your vote to be suppressed. PLEASE stay in line. They should offer you a provisional ballot if the machines are not working."