Georgians attend, make mark at inauguration

ATLANTA — As President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office on Wednesday, a number of Georgians were involved and on hand for the history-making ceremony.

Most prominently featured was the role of City of South Fulton Fire Captain Andrea Hall. She stepped to the front of the inaugural podium and conducted the Pledge of Allegiance, both verbally and in sign language.

There were also a number of influential Georgians in attendance to see Hall's inspiring rendition of the Pledge.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted a photo of her and her husband in front of the U.S. Capitol and wrote: "#Inauguration2021 ....and the people of God said AMEN!"

New Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux posted a photo with fellow Democratic Reps. Lucy McBath and Nikema Williams.

The 7th District representative later wrote: "Congratulations, President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. This historic day is an affirmation of the strength of our democracy. Today, we begin to set aside the politics of stalemate and division. And now the real work begins!"

Rep. Williams also wrote a message on Twitter before the inauguration began: "In a few minutes, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the United States. I am ready to help deliver their promises to the American people. Together we will write the next chapter in our nation’s history."

She posted a photo in front of the Capitol, as well:

Rep. David Scott, now the second-longest serving member of the Georgia congressional delegation, was there too.

Excited to witness the historic inauguration of President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris here in Washington today. Together we’ll work to build a better future for the American people. pic.twitter.com/yFeSVD9oD1 — David Scott (@repdavidscott) January 20, 2021

And, of course, Senators-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were on hand, as they will later be sworn in by Vice President Harris this afternoon.