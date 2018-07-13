ATLANTA – Georgia's slipping rating as a top state in which to do business has become fodder for the nation's most watched governor's election.

Earlier this week, CNBC released its annual list of the nation's top states for business, a ranking that saw Georgia fall from second place to seventh.

Much of Gov. Nathan Deal's legacy over his eight-year tenure is based on the state's reputation as a business-friendly state, a reputation that both Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp hope to continue. Cagle and Kemp are locked in a bitter GOP gubernatorial runoff set for July 24.

But Democrat Stacey Abrams, seeking to become the nation's first African-American female governor this fall, wasted little time in calling attention to the ranking and touting a previous "A" rating from the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

While minority leader in the state House, Abrams said she supported smart business tax incentives, blocked tax increases on middle income families, supported health care affordability and quality public education, and rejected discriminatory legislation opposed by bipartisan leaders and the business community.

“I know with the right investments, Georgia families and businesses across the state can thrive," Abrams said. "As governor, I will ensure we create more economic opportunity -- not less -- by building a robust infrastructure, expanding access to health care and public education, and giving Georgians a chance to learn new skills so they can earn more to support themselves and their families."

Crime and utility costs high among the reasons the state lost ground. NBC scored all 50 states on more than 60 "measures of competitiveness" to come up with the ranking.

Despite the two relatively low grades, Georgia has remained in the top 10 of the CNBC list since it last held the top spot back in 2014. However, in the next year it was bounced to fifth due to low scores in the same categories that led to the 2018 drop.

