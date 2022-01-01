New bill facilitating organ donations approved by Georgia Senate committee

The new bill is dedicated to facilitating organ donations.

ATLANTA — A new bill known as the Giving the Gift of Life Act was approved by Georgia's Senate Committee on Insurance and Labor Tuesday afternoon.

Sen. John Albers presented the bill, adding that it was a personal matter that resonated with him. He said Senate Bill 330 would allow more Georgians to have the ability to donate or receive vital organs and make sure health insurance didn't dissuade the practice.

It all started in 2020 when Albers' oldest son was rushed to the hospital for kidney failure. Albers was able to successfully donate his kidney to his son last year.

"After serving as a kidney donor for my son, Will, I was inspired to make adjustments to the donation process to ensure more Georgians have the ability to donate or receive vital organs," the state senator said.

Albers explained the purpose of bill while sitting next to his eldest son. The senator said that he felt called out to do something with his kidney donation experience.

"What I learned from all of this is that God called me to do something with this experience and I believe very strongly that our calling now is to encourage people to become living donors," said Albers.

He also discussed how he wanted to help place those in need of donations in contact with the right services.

"Those who need organs, in order to put themselves forward, their medical conditions under the right control and process so that they can receive these much-needed life-saving organs," said Albers.

According to Albers website, the bill has three parts "which protect living donors from losing or being denied life insurance, raises the tax credit to $25,000 and provides a tax credit for businesses to assist their employees with organ donation."

The bill was originally filed by Albers on Jan. 10.

“This legislation will save lives and be the greatest return on investment in fiscal history. Together we can get the transplant waiting list down to zero," Albers said on his website.