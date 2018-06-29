A new, independent poll in Georgia’s GOP gubernatorial runoff shows Brian Kemp and Casey Cagle in a virtual dead heat.

With less than a month before the election, Cagle holds a one-point lead over Kemp, 44 percent to 43 percent. The poll was conducted by Cygnal, an Alabama-based national research firm. The firm conducted a telephone survey over June 26-27, 2018, with 812 likely Republican runoff voters, and has a margin of error of 3.44 percent.

Cagle has a three-point advantage (45 percent to 42 percent) among men, while women are evenly split over their preferred candidate (42 percent). Cagle is leading by 15 points (51 percent to 36 percent) among voters over 70. Voters between 55-69 break in Kemp’s favor by 10 points.

“Primary runoff elections are often a battle of inches, not miles,” said Cygnal President Brent Buchanan. “The 2018 Georgia Republican primary runoff for governor is setting up to be just that.”

Cagle and Kemp finished first and second, respectively, in the May 22 primary, and face each other again on July 24 to determine who will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race this fall.

FULL POLITICAL COVERAGE FROM 11ALIVE

Here are some of the poll’s other key findings:

► Cagle has only increased his vote share from the primary election to this survey by 4.7% compared to Kemp’s growth of 19.1%.

► The lower the turnout on July 24, the more that currently would benefit Kemp.

► Cagle and Kemp are within 0.4 percent of each other in the Atlanta media market, which is 64 percent of the state.

► Cagle has a strong lead in the state’s second biggest media market (10% of the state) – Macon – of 10 percent.

"Both Cagle and Kemp have high name ID and decent favorabilities among likely GOP runoff voters," Buchanan said. But "the Republican nomination for governor of Georgia is 100 percent up for grabs and Kemp has the momentum."

RECENT HEADLINES

► Georgia's candidates for governor weighing in on border separations

► GOP's governor hopefuls finish brutal week | Abrams solidifying support

► Brian Kemp, his shotgun and Jake return in new TV ad

► On immigration, Bottoms doesn't 'take advice from people who hold shotguns at children'

► Stacey Abrams endorsed by Biden; Cagle picks up more local support

© 2018 WXIA