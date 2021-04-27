Watch Live | Georgia governor to sign three anti-human trafficking bills

It is set to take place at the Home of Hope on Tuggle Road in Buford at 11 a.m.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will sign three bills Tuesday morning to combat human trafficking across the state.

It is set to take place at the Home of Hope on Tuggle Road in Buford at 11 a.m.

Kemp will sign SB33, SB34, and HB 287 which will "continue the work of GRACE Commission," his office said in a news release.

He unveiled his legislative push to fight human trafficking back in January. The GRACE (Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education) Commission, headed by the first lady Marty Kemp, has been a central pillar of that effort, identifying areas where the state can take steps to improve the situation.

He will be joined by Marty and other state and local leaders such as Sen. Clint Dixon, Rep. Josh Bonner, Rep. Bonnie Rich, Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, representatives from Georgia Academy of Family Physicians, representatives from Home of Hope, representatives from Girl Scout Troop 13560, and others.

In 2018, the National Human Trafficking Hotline ranked Georgia fourth in human labor trafficking.