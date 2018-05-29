JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced his resignation in a press conference Monday afternoon.

The announcement comes after months of investigations into the governor's personal and political life that led to criminal charges and a special session to consider his impeachment.

Greitens said the last few months have been difficult for him and his family.

“The last few months have been incredibly difficult for me, for my family, for my team, for my friends and for many, many people that I love. This ordeal has been designed to cause an incredible amount of strain on my family.”

“Millions of dollars in mounting legal bills, endless personal attacks… designed to cause maximum damage to family and friends,” Greitens said.

WATCH:

Greitens was elected in 2016 and sworn into office on Jan. 9 2017. On Jan. 11 2018, Greitens admitted to a 2015 extramarital affair but denied any criminal wrongdoing. Although he denied breaking the law, a criminal investigation was opened by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Jan 12.

In February, Greitens was indicted for invasion of privacy. The charges were dropped a few weeks ago, but the investigation into the governor's actions continued in Jefferson City, where a special session to consider his impeachment was already announced.

The special House Committee investigating the governor released a report about the affair in April on April 11.

Less than a week later, Attorney General Josh Hawley announced his office found proof of computer tampering, and charges were brought against the governor in St. Louis.

During the special session, Greitens has been subpoenaed to testify before the committee, and earlier Monday, a secretive group supporting Greitens was told they must open their books for the special committee.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson will take over as governor.

Parson was elected Missouri's 47th Lieutenant Governor on Nov. 8, 2016 and received the most votes of any Lieutenant governor in Missouri history.

TIMELINE

In February, Greitens was indicted for invasion of privacy stemming from a March 2015 affair.

On April 11, the House Committee released the special investigative oversight report

On April 17, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said his office found evidence Greitens used an electronic donor list for political fundraising.

On April 18, Greitens' prosecution calls its investigator "flawed."

On April 20, Greitens was charged with felony computer tampering. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced his office had evidence Greitens used an electronic donor list for political fundraising.

On May 8, experts examined Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' cellphone and found nothing.

On May 14, the state dropped the invasion of privacy charge against Greitens. A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said they intend to re-file the case and request a special prosecutor, while the defense believes this should be the end of the case.

On May 18, lawmakers convene a special session to consider impeaching Gov. Greitens

On May 21, a Kansas City area prosecuting attorney named as special prosecutor in Greitens invasion of privacy case.

May 22 | 5 On Your Side spoke exclusively to the woman at the center of the case.

On May 25, Greitens was subpoenaed to testify before a special legislative committee investigating whether to recommend his impeachment over allegations of sexual misconduct and political fundraising violations.

On May 29, Greitens announces he's resigning as of 5 p.m. Friday, June 1.

© 2018 KSDK