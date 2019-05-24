ATLANTA — A new six-person unit of the attorney general’s office will be specially charged with prosecuting human trafficking cases in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders announced Friday.

The unit, which Kemp said was created out of a $370,000 allocation to state Attorney General Chris Carr’s office, was billed as the first of its kind in Georgia.

Kemp said the state has been hamstrung in the past in prosecuting trafficking cases, because of a lack of personnel resources.

The new office, Carr said, will include a senior prosecutor, to act as the lead prosecutor on all cases that originate with the office, a junior prosecutor, a criminal investigator, a crime analyst, a victims’ advocate and an administrative assistant.

“This new unit will strengthen our fight against human trafficking in Georgia and give a voice to those that need it the most,” Kemp said.

The governor said Georgia has some of the highest human trafficking rates in the country. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, more cases have been reported in Georgia, 157, than in all but seven other states.

Most of those, 108, have been sex trafficking cases, according to the hotline organization.

“It is my hope that we will no longer be known as a state with high levels of human trafficking activity, but rather a state that is cracking down on human trafficking the hardest,” Kemp said.

RELATED: Selling Girls | Sex traffickers are targeting American children

Carr said the new unit would allow his office to pursue cases in every corner of the state, including in districts where there might not be the resources for local authorities to fully prioritize trafficking cases.

“To show the state means to get into the fight, and is now putting the resources, I think sends a message that no matter where you are now in the state of Georgia, it isn’t gonna matter,” he said. “You’re gonna have the state attorney general’s office that’s willing to go there and make a difference.”

The unit is one of the byproducts of Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp’s GRACE Commission (Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion and Education).

The commission was formed to “tackle human trafficking, seek justice for victims, hold bad actors accountable and end human trafficking,” according to the governor’s website.

“This is a prosecution unit, not a task force, so this is literally - these are gonna be folks that are going into court, making sure that those that are buying and selling are put behind bars,” Carr said.

