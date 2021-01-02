Gov. Kemp appoints 37 to state boards, panels, and other positions

Many appointments were renewals of previous positions, while others were new postings.

ATLANTA — On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the appointment of 37 people to various state boards, commissions, councils, panels, and offices across the state.

While many of the appointments were renewals of previous positions, a number of the names were new to their posts.

Julianne C. Busbee, Dan Davis, Russell Pennington, Elmo Richardson, Darien M. Sykes, William Womack, Taylor Wright, and Neil S. Wyche were all reappointed to the State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors.

Timothy Wayne Trotter, CEO of NBP Engineers of Macon, was appointed to the State Construction Licensing Board - Division of Low Voltage Contractors. Trotter is a LEED accredited professional, member of BICSI, a registered communications distribution designer, and a registered professional engineer in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Melissa Cantrell, Craig R. Buckley, David M.G. Maschke, and Anne K. Smith were reappointed to the Georgia State Board of Architects and Interior Designers.

Former Georgia State Sen. Michael Robert Crane of Newnan, and Thomas "Mike" Phelps, manager of Gwinnett County-based Home South Communities, have been appointed to the State Licensing Board for Residential and General Contractors.

Crane, a Georgia Tech grad, has been a successful business owner, both as a general contractor as well as a real estate professional. Phelps currently serves on the Joint Development Authority for Newton, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties and the Greater Atlanta Christian School Development Committee. In 2013, Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Phelps to be the Seventh District Representative on the Board of Natural Resources.

Patricia J. Brown and Al L. Lawson have been appointed to the Georgia Auctioneers Commission.

Brown is the principal auctioneer and associate broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties and Owner/Auctioneer at Red Belly Rooster Auction. She is an active member of the National Auctioneers & Georgia Auctioneers Associations, where she has served as the Georgia State Ambassador and as an elected board director. Lawson has been city administrator in Swainsboro, Ga., since 1997. He is the former owner and operator of Lighting Eng. of GA and Lawson Electric Co.

Linda P. McWhorter was reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Georgia Student Finance Commission. Eric Ray Burrell has been newly appointed to that same board.

Burrell is the owner of Royston Pest Control and a firefighter with the Royston Volunteer Fire Department. In 2016, Burrell was elected to the Franklin County of Board of Education, where he served until 2020.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Albert Futch was appointed to the Georgia State Board of Funeral Service. Futch was first elected coroner in Bulloch County in 1999. In addition, Futch is a member and past president of the Georgia Coroners Association. He graduated from the Savannah River Police Academy in 1986 and is POST certified.

Lieutenant Patrol Commander Bryan Vincent Hunter of the Byron Police Department was appointed to the Peace Officer Standards Training Council. Hunter is also the coordinator of the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network for the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

Todd Martin Tolbert was appointed to the State Board of Accountancy. Tolbert is CEO of Bolder Investment Group of Macon and a retired sergeant with the Georgia Air National Guard.

Randy Dellinger was appointed to the Board of Natural Resources. Dellinger is Gwinnett District Manager for Jackson Electrical Management Corporation. He currently serves on several boards including the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce; Council for Quality Growth; Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful; Gwinnett County Public School Foundation; and is the Chairman of the Board of the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team.

Thomas C. Bobbitt and Brendan F. Murphy were appointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Magistrates Retirement Fund.

Bobbitt is the former Chief Magistrate Judge of Laurens County and Chairman of the Board of Commissioners until 2020 when he retired from the bench. Murphy is the Chief Magistrate of Cobb County, where he is responsible for judicial and administrative functions of the Magistrate Court of Cobb County.

James Edmund Kitchens was appointed to the Board of Community Supervision. Kitchens serves on the Coffee County Commission as the 2nd district representative and CEO of American Truck Parts.

J. Lewis Page was appointed to the State Board of Registration of Used Car Dealers and Used Motor Vehicle Parts Dealers. Page is owner of Lewis Page Auto Brokers in Gainesville, Georgia.

Shanna Boss Dupree, Staci McNeely Kennedy, Kimberly Ann Pitsenbarger, Barbara Byron Mitchell, Edward "Chap" Nelson, Mark Shane Mobley, and Daniel Edward Rampey were all appointed to the State Board of Long-Term Care Facility Administrators.

Dupee is Executive Director of At Home Senior Living, LLC, a luxury assisted living facility in Cochran, Georgia.

Kennedy is a registered nurse with a background in outpatient and emergency services. She is currently employed by East Georgia Medical Center where she works in the ambulatory care unit.

Pitsenbarger is the Executive Director of a 126-unit long-term care facility, which includes independent senior living, assisted living, and memory care.

Mitchell is Vice President of Clinical Services and the Corporate Compliance Officer for Magnolia Manor, Inc.

Nelson is a registered nurse and licensed nursing home administrator, currently employed at both Jones County Nursing Home and Autumn Lane Health and Rehabilitation.

Mobley is President of Avilys Sleep & EEG, LLC, the largest rural Georgia provider of sleep disorder and EEG testing for both pediatric and adult patients.

Rampey is the owner and CFO of Magnolia Estates, Inc, a family-owned Personal Care Home and Independent Living community in Winder.

William C. Joy was reappointed to the Certificate of Need Appeal Panel.