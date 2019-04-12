ATLANTA — Gov. Kemp has chosen Atlanta businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to fill Sen. Johnny Isakson's seat until a November special election.

The governor made the announcement mid-Wednesday morning at the Georgia State Capitol.

Loeffler will fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat of Sen. Isakson, who announced earlier this year he will be retiring at the end of the year for health reasons.

Loeffler is the owner of the WNBA team Atlanta Dream and a political newcomer described as a very active donor to Republican and a few Democratic causes. Her husband, Jeff Sprecher, has a net worth of $496 million, according to Wallmine.

"So here’s what folks are going to find out about me: I’m a lifelong conservative, pro-second amendment, pro-Trump, pro-military and pro-wall. I make no apologies for my conservative values and I look forward to supporting President Trump’s conservative judges. I am strongly pro-life - the abortion-on-demand agenda is immoral," Loeffler said while addressing Georgia constituents.

Loeffler will serve in the Senate for about 10 months before defending the seat in an open-to-all special election for the remaining two years of Isakson’s term in November 2020.

"Hard work, faith and family - this is not a political slogan, this is at the foundation of everything I believe. I’m not a career politician or even someone who’s run for office. I’ve spent the last 25 years building businesses, taking risks and creating jobs. I haven’t spent my life trying to get to Washington," Loeffler went on to explain in her introductory speech.

Loeffler’s campaign contributions have included Georgia Democrats – Congressman David Scott, former Congressman Jim Marshall, former Congressman John Barrow – plus, from Iowa, former Democratic US Senator Tom Harkin.

Her personal federal contributions lean overwhelmingly Republican.

Kelly Loeffler Senate appointee

