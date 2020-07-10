Gov. Kemp names Trey Kilpatrick as new Chief of Staff

Kilpatrick previously served as deputy chief of staff for former Sen. Johnny Isakson.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday named Trey Kilpatrick as his new Chief of Staff, effective Oct. 15, 2020.

Kilpatrick comes to the governor's staff from Georgia State University, where he serves as Vice President for Government and Community Affairs. He had previously served as deputy chief of staff for former US Sen. Johnny Isakson.

“With his wealth of experience from both federal and state government, Trey is uniquely qualified to lead my administration,” Kemp said in a release.

Kilpatrick is taking over the position from Caylee Noggle, who has held the position on an interim basis since Sept. 17. Noggle was the first woman in Georgia history to hold the position. She will remain as a top official in the Kemp Administration, the governor's office said.

In his own statement, Kilpatrick said he is "honored by the opportunity to serve Governor Kemp, his administration, and the people of Georgia in this role."

“I feel fortunate that I had the opportunity to work with a great Georgian like Senator Isakson for ten years, and now have the opportunity to work with a principled leader like Governor Kemp in his administration," he said.

Kilpatrick joined Isakson's staff in 2009, serving as the senator's political director, state director and campaign manager before becoming his deputy chief of staff. He has been in his position with Georgia State University since February 2020.