Gov. Kemp proposes tax refunds to Georgians out of budget surplus

The Georgia governor made the announcement during the annual Eggs and Issues Legislative Preview Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp is proposing the Peach State provide a $250 to $500 tax credit to Georgians.

During the annual Eggs and Issues Legislative Preview Wednesday, Kemp joined several other leaders in the state to touch on economic success and look forward to the future.

Kemp said his administration intends to provide a $250 refund credit to single tax filers and $500 to those who are filing jointly. The $1.6 billion in income taxes is from a surplus of $2.2 billion from Georgia's last budget year.

“Last fiscal year, because we kept Georgia open and fought alongside you all in this room to keep businesses and communities afloat, the state collected a record budget surplus. I believe that when government takes in more money than it needs, surplus funds should be sent back to the hardworking men and women who keep our state moving forward," Kemp said during the address.

Kemp said he wants to "empower" people in the state.

"As Georgians seek to recover from the economic impact of a global pandemic, we as state leaders should do everything we can to empower families to keep more of their money in their own wallets," Kemp said.

Included in that legislation is to exempt retirement income for veterans in the state, and ensure that at least 90% of tuition for HOPE Scholarship recipients is covered by the program, according to the governor.