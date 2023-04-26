Gov. Kemp signs new public safety bills into law | What to know

Measures would deter gangs, protect infrastructure and law enforcement animals.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp was busy Wednesday as he signed eight law enforcement bills into law.

"Our prosecutors and local law enforcement are tired of chasing the same people night after night," Kemp told members of the Georgia Sheriffs Association Wednesday during the bill signing event at the GSA's annual meeting.

Here's what Gov. Kemp signed into law

To harass or frighten a law enforcement or rescue animal now produces a penalty of up to twelve months in jail. Kill or injure such an animal – and the penalty is up to 10 years in prison.

One measure can produce a prison sentence of up to 20 years for interfering with critical infrastructure, such as electrical transmissions or transportation.

The street gang terrorism and prevention act creates five to 20-year sentences for gang activity on top of penalties for actual crimes committed.

Motor vehicle crimes would be targeted by state grants to enhance multijurisdictional investigations in another bill Kemp signed.

And one bill would restrict the sale or purchase of used catalytic converters – stolen at a rate of about nine-per-week in Gwinnett County alone last year, according to police. It passed the legislature easily.

"It gives law enforcement the tools they need to help crack down on a big problem across the state which is catalytic converter theft," a lawmaker said.