Gov. Kemp begins week-long trip in Israel to strengthen its relationship with Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp began a week-long trip in Israel Sunday alongside his family as he hopes to continue building on the country's ties to the Peach State.
In a series of tweets, Kemp outlined different highlights of his trip on the first day and also a few of his goals that he is set out to accomplish during the visit.
He stated that he will "promote Georgia as the best place to do business" as part of efforts to strengthen the mutual relationship between the Middle Eastern country and the state of Georgia.
In another tweet, he posted multiple pictures with Israel President Isaac Herzog, where he responds to a tweet of the president expressing their common battle of fighting back against antisemitism, as well as finding ways to increase economic growth.
Gov. Kemp also presented Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs with an official state of Georgia proclamation that celebrates the 75th year of Israeli independence, in an effort to build on the connections the two entities have made with one another.
In addition to building on foreign policy, Gov. Kemp visited the Yad Vashem, the world center for Holocaust research, where he paid his respects at Israel's tribute for the victims of the Holocaust.
Lastly, Gov. Kemp spoke with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the two's "enduring commitment to the shared values that make Israel and the State of Georgia strong."
It is not yet known what else Gov. Kemp has on the docket for his cross-country trip to Israel, but said he thanks all those in the country who have welcome he and his family.