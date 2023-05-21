Gov. Kemp begins week-long trip in Israel to strengthen its relationship with Georgia

In a series of tweets, Kemp outlined different highlights of his trip on the first day and also a few of his goals that he is set out to accomplish during the visit.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp began a week-long trip in Israel Sunday alongside his family as he hopes to continue building on the country's ties to the Peach State.

In a series of tweets, Kemp outlined different highlights of his trip on the first day and also a few of his goals that he is set out to accomplish during the visit.

He stated that he will "promote Georgia as the best place to do business" as part of efforts to strengthen the mutual relationship between the Middle Eastern country and the state of Georgia.

In another tweet, he posted multiple pictures with Israel President Isaac Herzog, where he responds to a tweet of the president expressing their common battle of fighting back against antisemitism, as well as finding ways to increase economic growth.

It was an honor to meet President Isaac Herzog today. Our shared commitment to fighting back against antisemitism and exploring new avenues for economic growth is something both I and the members of our delegation to Israel value.



Photos courtesy: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO https://t.co/4ip6aLpeCV pic.twitter.com/a9KTX28Gw8 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 21, 2023

Gov. Kemp also presented Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs with an official state of Georgia proclamation that celebrates the 75th year of Israeli independence, in an effort to build on the connections the two entities have made with one another.

We also had the privilege of spending time with Minister of Foreign Affairs @elicoh1 today, where I presented him with an official State of Georgia proclamation celebrating the 75th year of Israeli independence and our strong bilateral connections. pic.twitter.com/JCGj1wZwm7 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 21, 2023

In addition to building on foreign policy, Gov. Kemp visited the Yad Vashem, the world center for Holocaust research, where he paid his respects at Israel's tribute for the victims of the Holocaust.

One of the most moving experiences in our time here has been touring @YadVashem, Israel’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust. As Marty and I took part in a wreath laying ceremony, we thought of all those taken and impacted by that evil.



Photos by Jorge Novominsky pic.twitter.com/RzLTrtUAHX — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 21, 2023

Lastly, Gov. Kemp spoke with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the two's "enduring commitment to the shared values that make Israel and the State of Georgia strong."

What an honor it was to speak with Prime Minister @Netanyahu today and to discuss our enduring commitment to the shared values that make Israel and the State of Georgia strong.



We are thankful for @IsraeliPM’s partnership as a valued friend to America and ally. pic.twitter.com/JzaIiuzTTk — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 21, 2023