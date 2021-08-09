Gov. Kemp's sister-in-law passes away at 61

A celebration of life service will be held for Margaret Louise “Mimi” Argo-Laney, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at Snellville Christian Church.

ATLANTA — Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp announced her sister 'Mimi' passed away Tuesday at 61-years-old.

A celebration of life service will be held for Margaret Louise “Mimi” Argo-Laney, sister of Marty Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. at Snellville Christian Church.

The first lady tweeted, "Mimi's passing leaves our entire family heartbroken. We ask for prayers for Russ, their two sons, and everyone blessed to know and love her."

Argo-Laney was born in Savannah and grew up in Athens. She graduated from the University of Georgia and moved to the Atlanta area before moving to Milledgeville last year.

She is one of two sisters to First Lady Marty Kemp. Argo-Laney is survived by her husband, Russ Laney, two sons Charles Laney Jr. and Robert Laney, and her mother, Jean Argo.

According to Argo-Laney's obituary posted by the Williams Funeral Home, expressions of sympathy can be made in lieu of flowers to Spectrum Autism Support Group, in which she was a founding member.