Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency over supply chain disruptions

The State of Emergency takes effect Saturday, April 16.

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency aimed at supply chain issues. The executive order goes into effect Saturday.

"...a State of Emergency exists in the State of Georgia due to ongoing severe disruptions to the State's supply chain and economy," reads the state leader's executive order. The document continues that all state resources will be made available to assist in addressing the emergency.

Supply chain issues have been strangle-holding the local economy for some time, affecting everything from gas prices to grocery costs. The ensuing inflation across the state has begun to concern experts, who say Georgia's 300,000 job openings are being stifled by the Peach State's historically low unemployment rate.

"We need more individuals in the workforce because our job growth is outpacing the supply chain of individuals," Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler told 11Alive's, Joe Ripley.

Gov. Kemp's State of Emergency begins April 16 and will end 30 days later unless the state leader decides to renew the order.

