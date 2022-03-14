Congressmen Lindsey Graham and Joe Wilson speak on Russian invasion at USC

Senator Lindsey Graham and U.S. Representative Joe Wilson spoke to USC students about tensions in Ukraine and Russia to give a legislative insight into the crisis.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Senator Lindsey Graham and U.S. Representative Joe Wilson made their way out of the statehouse and into the University of South Carolina Law School to express their thoughts on what's happening in Russia and Ukraine.

Graham has been an outspoken voice among South Carolina senators since tensions rose in Ukraine more than two weeks ago.

On March 3, the senator took to Twitter, saying, "Is there a Brutus in Russia?... The only way for this to end is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out."

At the roundtable discussion, his thoughts seemed to remain the same.

"If we do not fully go all in, for this is war crime behavior, then everything we have said since the end of World War II is all talk," Graham said.

Graham and Wilson both agreed that war crimes are being committed in Russia and that the United States should hold Putin accountable.

"This is a war against Putin and not the people of Russia, but on behalf of the people of Ukraine," Wilson said.

As the discussion went on, Graham brought up the idea of harsher sanctions and said he could support a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Students like Albina Laskovtsov had the opportunity to ask questions and express concerns for their families back home.

"I currently have family in both Ukraine and Russia," Laskovtsov said. "These same family members are suffering through a war they do not want."

Couple John and Swietoslawa Ferguson also have an overseas connection and traveled from Clinton, South Carolina, to watch the roundtable. Swietoslwa said she has many sleepless nights worrying about her family and friends in Poland, Ukraine and Russia.

"There would be not enough food because nobody would be able to plant anything," Ferguson said. "Then there would be another big crisis because there would be hunger."