ATLANTA — Two polling machines described as being used for voter check-in were stolen overnight at the Grove Park Recreation Center, ahead of a special election in the district for the Atlanta Board of Education.

The Georgia Secretary of State's office confirmed with 11Alive that the two express polls were taken from the Grove Park Recreation Center polling place at 750 Frances Place NW in Atlanta.

"These express poll books are among the older, dated technology used alongside the current voting system," a statement from the Secretary of State's office explained. "They are used to check voters into their voting location."

The Secretary of State's office said Atlanta Police, Fulton County officials and state investigators were looking into the break-in.

Replacement express polls were sent to the site and the election will not be impacted, according to the Secretary of State's office.

The area is voting for the vacated Board of Education District 2 seat of Byron Amos, who resigned in January to run for City Council.

Amos lost the District 3 council race to Antonio Brown in April.

"We encourage every county to secure its equipment, new or old, properly," the Secretary of State's office said. "As part of the Secretary of State’s training to county elections officials, they are trained on cyber and physical security for all voting locations."

"We will continue to update share updates as information comes available," the statement added.

