ATLANTA — The Trump administration’s promise to undermine the Affordable Care Act is affecting how some Georgia families are having to make health insurance decisions now.

Around the time Jarah Cotton learned she had been accepted into Harvard University, the 17-year-old at McEachern High School also learned she had lupus.

"It’s a chronic disease. I’ll have it forever," Cotton said Tuesday. Now she’s got a problem most teenagers don’t have to sweat: national politics and health insurance.

Cotton currently has insurance under her parents’ health plan. At Harvard, she could change to the school’s health insurance. Both would cover her lupus, a pre-existing condition protected under the Affordable Care Act.

But if the Affordable Care Act goes away, as the Trump administration wants, so might the legal requirement covering her lupus.

"Something like health insurance should be a certainty." said Kendra Cotton, the teenager's mother. "I should know this child - or any child, I mean regardless of whether they're going to Harvard, wherever they are, whatever their lot in life -- should have access to basic health care."

Jarah Cotton plays basketball, soccer and volleyball, which she says he has helped minimize the impact of her lupus.

Jarah Cotton (right) said activities like basketball has helped keep her lupus at bay.

But, she worries about what would happen to her treatment if her parents’ employer insurance changes – or if her own insurance were to no longer cover treatment for her pre-existing condition.

Like President Trump, Georgia Republicans complain that the ACA is too broad and too expensive. Gov. Brian Kemp recently got legislative approval to apply for health care waivers from the federal government, which Kemp says would add an undetermined number of uninsured people to the state's insurance rolls.

Cotton says she is tiptoeing into political activism to try to keep the ACA.

"I have to have health insurance in order to keep the disease monitored as it needs to be, and to prevent it from becoming something that is, you know, deadly or incapacitating," she said.

Jarah Cotton has no insurance worries at the moment. But her coverage could be a challenge if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, said Erin Fuse Brown, an expert on health law at Georgia State University. Brown told 11Alive that her insurer could choose to eliminate pre-existing condition coverage if the ACA protection lapses. It could also force her off her parents' health insurance coverage after age 21.

State Rep. Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta), who works with the Lupus Foundation of America, said there are 4.3 million people in Georgia with pre-existing conditions. She said of them will be sweating any repeal of the ACA.

"The dismantling of the Affordable Care Act actually does make sick people sicker," Schofield said.