McBath, Ossoff seek update on HBCU threat investigations

The Georgia representative and senator sent a letter Thursday to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

ATLANTA — Rep. Lucy McBath and Sen. Jon Ossoff sent a letter Thursday to the U.S. attorney general and FBI director requesting a congressional update on federal investigations into the threats earlier this year against HBCUs across the country.

The letter also asks "what outreach the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation are conducting to HBCUs targeted by threats to keep them apprised of the status of the investigation and measures to hold perpetrators accountable."

In February, the FBI said it had six juvenile suspects it was investigating in the threats, which went out to HBCUs both in Georgia and around the nation. In a further update in March, the FBI said it had narrowed its investigation - believing one individual was primarily responsible, along with a small group and possibly some copycat threats.

The White House also said in March that HBCUs affected by the threats would get more funding to enhance security and student services.

There has not been a significant public update on the status of the HBCU threat investigations since then.

"Given these threats and their toll on the mental and physical health of students, we hope to better understand the whole of government response providing resources to these institutions to help protect, prevent and prepare against future threats," the letter from Rep. McBath and Sen. Ossoff, to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, states. "We also want to ensure that the affected institutions are made aware of the status of the investigation and made aware of the resources available to prepare for future threats."

Both McBath and Ossoff are members of their respective Judiciary Committees in the House and Senate.