Heavier trucks may mean more goods, but safety concerns a major issue with proposed bill

Georgia lawmakers weigh heftier trucks to help business.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Business interests in Georgia have been successfully pushing the Georgia legislature for heavier trucks on Georgia highways. But safety experts and some truck drivers say it’s asking for trouble.

While you wouldn’t notice the difference just looking at the heftier trucks, you might notice when a big truck suddenly has to stop.

"The heavier the truck, I guess, the more money," posited driver Printavis Johnson Friday at a QT truck stop in Doraville: Heavier trucks would mean more goods on fewer trucks – saving money for business.

"Well if they pass [the money] on to the drivers..." suggested Marquis Brantley, an 18-year driver, who said heavier trucks are fine with him.

Tractors trailers currently hold 80,000 pounds with some exceptions. The bill that passed the Georgia House this week would increase that by 10% – to 88,000 pounds.

"I think 80,000 pounds is enough on the road to be honest with you. 88,000? I don’t know man. Because it’s hard enough with what we have already," truck driver Jackson Webster said.

The 10-year driver said rolling a truck with extra weight is fine. The problem is stopping the heavier truck.

"It is harder to stop the heavier it is. I mean of course. Sometimes I've got to stomp on the brakes real hard because a car just got in the way," added Xavier Taylor, a three-year driver.

Drivers said they would have to adapt even more if the state allows 8,000 extra pounds on big trucks.

"It does take longer to stop. And you're going to add another eight thousand pounds? I don’t know," Webster said.