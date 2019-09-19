ATLANTA — Applications are pouring in as Gov. Brian Kemp looks for the next person that will serve as a U.S. Senator to represent Georgia.

The seat will become open at the end of the year, as Sen.Johnny Isakson announced last month that he would resign in December.

Per the law, Kemp will have to appoint someone to fill position temporarily. The position will then be placed on the ballot in November 2020.

On Tuesday, the governor put out a call to action, encouraging all Georgians who want to serve to apply.

On Wednesday, Kemp's office told 11Alive they've already had 124 applicants so far.

They've started posting redacted versions of the applicant's resumes online.

There are people from a variety of backgrounds who have applied, including educators, those with a journalism degree, military service, some in the medical field, and more.

Anyone who wants to apply can submit an application online.

"We will carefully vet the applicants and choose a person who best reflects our values, our state, and our vision for the future," Kemp said.

For anyone who wants to see the list of applicants, visit the U.S. Senate Submissions page on the governor's website.

